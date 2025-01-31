Left Menu

UNRWA Faces Challenges Amid Israeli Ban: Humanitarian Efforts Continue

The UN's Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, continues its humanitarian duties in Gaza despite an Israeli ban. The ban, which impacts operations in East Jerusalem and with Israeli authorities, concerns international entities like Britain and France. Challenges include hostility towards staff and disrupted supply distribution, risking a fragile ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:22 IST
UNRWA Faces Challenges Amid Israeli Ban: Humanitarian Efforts Continue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid mounting challenges, the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, continues its crucial humanitarian work in Gaza, defying a recent Israeli law prohibiting their operations. The ban, which took effect recently, restricts the agency's activities on Israeli land, including annexed East Jerusalem, and limits contact with Israeli authorities.

Britain, France, and Germany voiced concerns over the law's impact on Gaza's humanitarian situation. Juliette Touma, UNRWA's communications director, emphasized the agency's role in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite hostility towards staff and operational hurdles, the agency remains committed to delivering services and supplies.

The situation remains tense as UNRWA's international staff face visa expiration issues and increasing hostility. The Israeli government remains critical of UNRWA, suggesting that alternatives are available for humanitarian aid delivery, yet affirming a commitment to facilitate aid to Gaza through other channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025