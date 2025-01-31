UNRWA Faces Challenges Amid Israeli Ban: Humanitarian Efforts Continue

Amid mounting challenges, the U.N. Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, continues its crucial humanitarian work in Gaza, defying a recent Israeli law prohibiting their operations. The ban, which took effect recently, restricts the agency's activities on Israeli land, including annexed East Jerusalem, and limits contact with Israeli authorities.

Britain, France, and Germany voiced concerns over the law's impact on Gaza's humanitarian situation. Juliette Touma, UNRWA's communications director, emphasized the agency's role in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite hostility towards staff and operational hurdles, the agency remains committed to delivering services and supplies.

The situation remains tense as UNRWA's international staff face visa expiration issues and increasing hostility. The Israeli government remains critical of UNRWA, suggesting that alternatives are available for humanitarian aid delivery, yet affirming a commitment to facilitate aid to Gaza through other channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)