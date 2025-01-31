Left Menu

Delhi High Court Addresses Yamuna Pollution and Infrastructure Concerns

The Delhi High Court has requested DSIDC to provide details on restrictions for untreated water discharged into the Yamuna and if all industries fall under its oversight. The court also addressed delays in flow meter installations at sewage treatment plants and potential action against officials.

Updated: 31-01-2025 20:44 IST
The Delhi High Court has called upon the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC) to furnish information regarding restrictions on the release of untreated water into the Yamuna River. The court queried if all industries fell within the DSIDC's jurisdiction.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora instructed DSIDC to file an affidavit, detailing any existing or required common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). With concerns over waterlogging, the court examined the status of 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) meant for domestic areas, highlighting delays in flow meter installations.

While refraining from immediate action against officials, assurances were required for prompt installations, with warnings of strict measures otherwise. The case, hearing petitions concerning water management in Delhi, is scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

