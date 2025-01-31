Left Menu

Mandatory QR-coded Aadhaar for Maharashtra Fishermen

The Maharashtra government mandates fishermen to carry QR-coded Aadhaar cards for coastal security. The directive, prompted by Minister Nitesh Rane's inspection, also imposes penalties for non-compliance. Fishing trawlers must display registration numbers, and license renewals hinge on adherence to this order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has issued a directive requiring fishermen to carry QR-coded Aadhaar cards before venturing into the sea, an official announced on Friday. This move aims to bolster coastal security measures across the state.

Kishore Tawde, the Fisheries Department Commissioner, stated that the decision follows a recent inspection by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane at Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai. Minister Rane discovered that many sailors were not carrying their Aadhaar cards.

As a result, strict orders have been issued mandating that all fishermen departing from ports have a QR-coded Aadhaar card in their possession, while fishing trawler operators must ensure registration numbers are painted on their vessels. Compliance is crucial as license renewals will depend on adherence to this regulation, with non-compliance leading to license cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

