Cybercrime Duo Busted in Chennai

In a significant breakthrough, police in Sion, Mumbai, have apprehended two individuals from Tamil Nadu linked to a cybercrime operation. The accused, identified as Karthik Vishwanathan and Nandakumar Kumaran, were allegedly involved in a scheme defrauding a local resident through a deceptive KYC verification call.

The unsuspecting victim fell prey to cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 1 lakh through a series of 20 transactions. The investigation revealed that the accused had set up bank accounts used by criminals based outside India, operating on a commission basis.

Authorities managed to trace the financial trail to Chennai, leading to the duo's arrest. Two other individuals involved were released after receiving official notices. The Sion police station continues to probe the wider network behind these activities.

