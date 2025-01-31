Left Menu

Cybercrime Duo Busted in Chennai

Two individuals from Tamil Nadu were apprehended for their involvement in a cybercrime case investigated by Sion police in Mumbai. The fraud involved manipulating a Sion resident through a fake KYC verification call, resulting in a Rs 1 lakh loss spread over 20 transactions. The accused facilitated bank accounts for cybercriminals abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, police in Sion, Mumbai, have apprehended two individuals from Tamil Nadu linked to a cybercrime operation. The accused, identified as Karthik Vishwanathan and Nandakumar Kumaran, were allegedly involved in a scheme defrauding a local resident through a deceptive KYC verification call.

The unsuspecting victim fell prey to cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 1 lakh through a series of 20 transactions. The investigation revealed that the accused had set up bank accounts used by criminals based outside India, operating on a commission basis.

Authorities managed to trace the financial trail to Chennai, leading to the duo's arrest. Two other individuals involved were released after receiving official notices. The Sion police station continues to probe the wider network behind these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

