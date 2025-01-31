Court Nullifies Election of Ghaziabad Corporator

Ghaziabad's judiciary has annulled the election of an independent corporator, Ritu Chaudhary, after finding her victory compromised by discrepancies in submitted affidavits. The court, presided over by Additional District Judge Indu Dwivedi, deemed the result void following a petition filed by defeated candidate Pintoo Singh.

The election petition, lodged under section 62 of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959, highlighted issues including alleged concealment of property details and multiple vote claims. Advocates Jagdish Chauhan and Neeraj Saxena spearheaded the legal challenge, which led to the court's decision favoring recount and scrutiny.

Consequently, the district election officer has been tasked with re-evaluating all eight candidates' nomination documents. The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad faces directives to take disciplinary measures against the Returning Officer, as the court schedules a re-election for Ward 35.

(With inputs from agencies.)