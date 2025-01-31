Left Menu

Crypto Crackdown: Seven Arrested in International Scam Bust

Seven individuals, including two Indian citizens, were arrested in Nepal for their roles in illegal cryptocurrency transactions and online scams. The Central Investigation Bureau confiscated electronic equipment, cash, and cheques. The suspects allegedly used social media to lure victims with false job offers promising earnings from home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police apprehended seven individuals on Friday, implicating them in illegal cryptocurrency transactions and online scams targeting unsuspecting victims.

Among those arrested are two Indian nationals, Roshan Kumar, 27, and Munna Kumar, 36, both from Bihar, along with five Nepali citizens. They are accused of hacking into bank accounts and digital wallets to deceive people out of their money, according to a Nepal Police bulletin.

Law enforcement seized a significant number of items from the suspects, including two computers, 13 mobile phones, 19 cheques, and Rs. 550,000 in cash. The group's operations allegedly involved recruiting individuals to participate in schemes promoted through enticing advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, and Telegram, where they falsely promised online jobs and income from home. An investigation is ongoing, said CIB spokesperson Sudhir Raj Shahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

