Judicial Commission Investigates Maha Kumbh Stampede
A judicial commission is investigating the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Led by Harsh Kumar, the panel studies the site, examines evidence, and seeks insights from victims. The commission aims to understand causes and make recommendations to prevent future incidents without disrupting ongoing Kumbh arrangements.
- Country:
- India
A judicial commission has initiated a probe into the circumstances leading to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh during the Mauni Amavasya festival. The commission, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar and including ex-police DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, inspected the site on Friday.
The inquiry panel is tasked with examining the causes behind the tragedy and providing recommendations to prevent similar events. Despite the necessity for urgency, the panel assures that its work will not interfere with the ongoing Maha Kumbh arrangements. Early assessments including topography studies and reviews of CCTV footage have already commenced, according to an official statement.
The commission also expressed plans to engage with victims and hospital officials for insights. Analyzing all contributory factors, the panel began its work promptly, underlining the significance of the investigation. Panel members have already visited the affected site, accompanied by security personnel, and plans for further site analysis are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Filariasis Eradication by 2027
Maha Kumbh: Catalyst for Uttar Pradesh's Handicraft Boom
Mystery of 'Samadhi': Police Exhume Gopan Swami's Body for Investigation
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Amrit Snan: Enhanced Measures for Devotee Convenience