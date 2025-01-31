Judicial Commission Investigates Maha Kumbh Stampede

A judicial commission has initiated a probe into the circumstances leading to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh during the Mauni Amavasya festival. The commission, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar and including ex-police DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, inspected the site on Friday.

The inquiry panel is tasked with examining the causes behind the tragedy and providing recommendations to prevent similar events. Despite the necessity for urgency, the panel assures that its work will not interfere with the ongoing Maha Kumbh arrangements. Early assessments including topography studies and reviews of CCTV footage have already commenced, according to an official statement.

The commission also expressed plans to engage with victims and hospital officials for insights. Analyzing all contributory factors, the panel began its work promptly, underlining the significance of the investigation. Panel members have already visited the affected site, accompanied by security personnel, and plans for further site analysis are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)