Left Menu

CVigil App Ensures Swift Action on Poll Code Violations with 98% Accuracy

The CVigil app by the Election Commission has demonstrated a 98% accuracy rate in handling poll code violation complaints during the Delhi assembly elections. The app significantly reduced response time, enabling swift action on reported violations and reinforcing public trust in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:54 IST
CVigil App Ensures Swift Action on Poll Code Violations with 98% Accuracy
  • Country:
  • India

The CVigil app, developed by the Election Commission (EC), has achieved a remarkable 98% accuracy in managing poll code violation complaints during the assembly elections in Delhi, as per a statement from the chief electoral officer's office on Friday.

The app has proven instrumental in facilitating immediate action on reported violations, boasting an impressive average response time of 36.16 minutes, far shorter than the initially targeted 100 minutes. The app recently made headlines when a complaint prompted an EC flying squad team to visit Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's official residence.

Data from the Delhi chief electoral officer shows 5,920 complaints were lodged through the app across 11 districts, with 5,216 complaints deemed valid and resolved, while 696 were found unsubstantiated. With the upcoming polls on February 5, teams have been deployed to maintain vigilance and prevent Model Code of Conduct breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025