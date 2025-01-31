CVigil App Ensures Swift Action on Poll Code Violations with 98% Accuracy

The CVigil app, developed by the Election Commission (EC), has achieved a remarkable 98% accuracy in managing poll code violation complaints during the assembly elections in Delhi, as per a statement from the chief electoral officer's office on Friday.

The app has proven instrumental in facilitating immediate action on reported violations, boasting an impressive average response time of 36.16 minutes, far shorter than the initially targeted 100 minutes. The app recently made headlines when a complaint prompted an EC flying squad team to visit Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's official residence.

Data from the Delhi chief electoral officer shows 5,920 complaints were lodged through the app across 11 districts, with 5,216 complaints deemed valid and resolved, while 696 were found unsubstantiated. With the upcoming polls on February 5, teams have been deployed to maintain vigilance and prevent Model Code of Conduct breaches.

