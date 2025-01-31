Left Menu

Unprecedented Corruption Conviction: Trafigura Executive Faces Jail Time

Ex-Trafigura executive Mike Wainwright was sentenced to 32 months by Switzerland's top court for bribing an Angolan official. This landmark case resulted in Trafigura facing a substantial fine for corrupt practices, marking a strong stance against transnational corruption in the commodities sector.

31-01-2025
In a landmark ruling, Switzerland's highest criminal court has sentenced former Trafigura executive Mike Wainwright to 32 months in prison over bribery charges, with 12 months to be served. The court found him guilty of paying $5 million in bribes to secure oil contracts with Angola.

The trial, marked as a significant step in Switzerland's efforts to curb transnational corruption, also imposed a fine of 3 million Swiss francs on Trafigura and demanded $145.6 million in compensation. Judge Stephan Zenger emphasized the company's organizational failures in monitoring payments.

Despite the verdict, Wainwright's lawyer announced plans to appeal, maintaining his client's innocence. The case underscores Switzerland's robust stance against corruption in the commodities trading sector, aiming to set a precedent for future corporate conduct.

