Regional Tensions Surge as Burundi Faces Off Against M23 Rebels

In a move that could escalate regional tensions, Burundi has deployed its troops in eastern Congo to counter the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. This development raises fears of reigniting a full-blown conflict, harkening back to years of ethnic strife in the region.

According to experts, as the rebels push towards Bukavu city, Burundi soldiers stand ready, having previously supported Congo's army against the M23. Allegations of Rwanda's involvement, denied by Kigali, add further complexities, complicating the diplomatic landscape.

The intertwining ethnic loyalties and previous accusations between Burundi and Rwanda exacerbate the situation, with thousands of Burundian troops now facing M23 on the front lines. Analysts warn that any conflict could quickly unravel into a wider regional war, mirroring past deadly conflicts.

