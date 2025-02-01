Left Menu

Drone Operator Pleads Guilty in Palisades Fire Incident

A man has agreed to plead guilty to unsafely operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. Peter Tripp Akemann faces one misdemeanor count with a maximum sentence of up to a year in prison.

Federal authorities have confirmed that Peter Tripp Akemann will plead guilty to unsafely operating a drone, leading to a collision with a firefighting aircraft during the destructive Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

The US Department of Justice reports Akemann faces one misdemeanor count. He could serve up to a year in prison for the incident.

The crash led to the grounding of the firefighting aircraft for several days. Akemann has agreed to pay restitution and complete 150 hours of community service focusing on wildfire relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

