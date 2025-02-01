Left Menu

Pentagon Ends Reimbursement for Out-of-State Reproductive Health Travel

The U.S. Defence Department has ended its reimbursement policy for service members traveling out of state for reproductive health care, including abortions. The policy, introduced in 2022 under Secretary Lloyd Austin, aimed to help members in states with restricted access but was seldom used, covering just 12 trips costing $40,000.

The U.S. Defence Department has officially halted its policy of reimbursing service members for out-of-state travel related to reproductive health care, such as abortions and fertility treatments. The change is outlined in a new memo from the Pentagon's human resources director, Jeffrey Register, effectively reversing a Biden administration rule enacted in October 2022.

The now-void policy was put into place after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leading to tightened abortion restrictions in various states. Designed to ensure access to necessary services, it was used sparingly—only 12 times between June and December 2023, costing the department about $40,000.

The abrupt policy discontinuation has drawn criticism, notably from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who described it as a move that compromises the safety and well-being of service members. Meanwhile, the Pentagon currently has no response on whether members can still travel at their own expense for these services.

