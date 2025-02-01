Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash Sparks Inferno Near Philadelphia Mall

A small plane crash near a shopping mall in Philadelphia resulted in multiple casualties, according to local media reports. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near Roosevelt Mall, with the Philadelphia Inquirer citing police sources.

The crash caused one house and several cars to catch fire amidst cold, rainy conditions with low visibility. The tragedy follows a recent collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., that claimed 67 lives, marking the deadliest U.S. plane crash since 2009.

Images broadcast by the Philadelphia CBS affiliate showed a raging fire and numerous fire trucks at the scene. Conflicting local reports indicated varying numbers of occupants aboard the aircraft. Authorities, including the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, confirmed a major incident but withheld further details. State and federal officials have pledged resources and support.

