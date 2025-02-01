OpenAI in Court: The Jurisdiction Dilemma in India

OpenAI is facing a formidable challenge in India as it argues against the jurisdiction of Indian courts in a lawsuit concerning its alleged use of copyright material. The case, initiated by ANI, a local news agency, has brought major media entities into opposition against OpenAI, including prominent business figures like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

In its defense, OpenAI asserts that it constructs its AI models based on public information following fair use principles, a stance contested by comparable lawsuits in the U.S., Germany, and Canada. The legal debate pivots on whether OpenAI services provided in India subject the company to local jurisdiction, despite its lack of physical infrastructure in the country.

The pending decision by Indian courts could set a precedent for international tech companies operating within India, as OpenAI stands firm on its policies while facing pressures similar to those encountered by other U.S.-based tech giants in the Indian legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)