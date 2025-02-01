Left Menu

Revamping Bureaucracy: Mission Karmayogi and the Future of Indian Governance

The Indian government has allocated Rs 334 crore to the personnel ministry for training government employees, both domestically and internationally. This includes the Mission Karmayogi initiative aimed at bureaucratic reforms, fostering creativity, and promoting good governance. Additional funds are set aside for administrative and recruitment reforms.

In a bid to modernize the bureaucracy, the Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated over Rs 334 crore to the personnel ministry to enhance training for government employees both in India and abroad. The move aims to bolster infrastructure related to training, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A significant portion of Rs 100 crore will fund administrative reforms, including e-governance and public grievance redressal systems. A total of Rs 105.99 crore will go towards establishing expenses at major training institutions, with Rs 110 crore dedicated to the 'Mission Karmayogi' initiative, India's largest bureaucratic reform project aimed at fostering creativity and professionalism among government staff.

Further allocations include Rs 164.62 crore to the Central Administrative Tribunal for service-related grievances, and over Rs 515.15 crore to the Staff Selection Commission for recruitment efforts, signifying a focused effort to uplift government operations and public service delivery.

