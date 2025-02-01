Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages Amid Ceasefire Deal
Three Israeli hostages were handed over by Hamas during a ceasefire in Gaza. There were expectations of prisoner exchanges and medical evacuations. Despite calm handovers, Hamas displayed military strength. Negotiations for remaining hostages and troop withdrawal are imminent, following a deadly attack and counter-response causing significant casualties.
Hamas has released three Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement, amidst ongoing negotiations to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza. The handover took place in the southern city of Khan Younis, involving Ofer Kalderon, Yarden Bibas, and later, Keith Siegel at Gaza City seaport, marking a significant moment in the conflict.
During the exchange, there were no chaotic scenes, unlike previous handovers. However, the event was underscored by a demonstration of strength from Hamas fighters, signaling their regained authority in Gaza despite the severe toll of the ongoing war. This truce phase has already seen the release of 18 hostages in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners.
As discussions are set to continue on the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the truce has so far withstood challenges. Following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in massive casualties and widespread destruction, the hope for sustained peace remains fragile yet crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
