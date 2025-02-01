Russian Forces Seize Krymske Amidst Escalating Tensions

Russian forces have reportedly taken over the village of Krymske in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as per Russian news agencies citing official statements from Russia's defence ministry on Saturday.

The ministry claimed its military operations have targeted Ukraine's gas and other energy infrastructures, alongside the successful downing of 108 Ukrainian drones over the past day, according to these reports.

Reuters noted it could not independently verify these battlefield assertions at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)