Russian Forces Seize Krymske Amidst Escalating Tensions

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Krymske in Ukraine's Donetsk region, focusing attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and shooting down 108 drones within 24 hours, according to Russian defence ministry reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:51 IST
Russian forces have reportedly taken over the village of Krymske in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as per Russian news agencies citing official statements from Russia's defence ministry on Saturday.

The ministry claimed its military operations have targeted Ukraine's gas and other energy infrastructures, alongside the successful downing of 108 Ukrainian drones over the past day, according to these reports.

Reuters noted it could not independently verify these battlefield assertions at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

