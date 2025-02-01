Left Menu

Rehman Exposes Governance Crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, criticized the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming armed groups control the province. He expressed concerns about security and criticized the federal government for excluding opposition parties in negotiations. Rehman also urged for changes to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has raised serious concerns regarding what he describes as a governance crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Rehman, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, once supported by armed militants, has lost sovereignty over the province.

Rehman not only criticized the regional administration but also targeted the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He maintained that the federal government would falter without his party's backing. Rehman was critical of the lack of inclusion of opposition parties during crucial negotiations.

Expressing his belief in dialogue, Rehman emphasized the importance of political solutions reached through talks. He also urged revisions to the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, advocating for the inclusion of journalist's proposals in the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

