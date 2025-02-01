India Boosts Defense Budget with Renewed Focus on Modernization

India is ramping up its defense budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year to Rs 6,81,210 crore, signaling a strategic push toward the modernization of its armed forces. This move comes amidst a rapidly evolving regional security scenario, necessitating improved military capabilities.

The government has earmarked Rs 1,92,387 crore for capital expenditure, focused on acquiring new weapons, aircraft, and warships. This allocation is a notable increase from the previous fiscal's capital outlay of Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

For day-to-day operations and salaries, Rs 4,88,822 crore is reserved, including Rs 1,60,795 crore for pensions. The defense budget stands at 1.91% of the projected GDP for 2025-26, reflecting India's robust commitment to strengthening its defense infrastructure.

