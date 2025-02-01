Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Boost for Water and Sanitation

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocates Rs 74,226 crore to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, with key funding for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Various water initiatives have seen increased funding, focusing on tap water connections and river rejuvenation, aiming for extended national water service coverage by 2028.

The Centre has allocated a substantial Rs 74,226 crore for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Union Budget 2025-26, focusing primarily on the Jal Jeevan Mission. This mission aims to provide tap water connections to rural households and represents a significant increase from previous funding levels.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation received Rs 25,276.83 crore, highlighting an increase from prior estimates. The Namami Gange Mission-II has also seen a funding boost with Rs 3,400 crore allocated for river cleaning and rejuvenation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the mission's extension till 2028, emphasizing quality infrastructure and sustainable water service delivery. The Swachh Bharat Mission also received continued funding support, focusing on sustaining open defecation free status in rural areas.

