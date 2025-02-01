Funding Freedom: Financial Aid for Incarcerated Individuals

In a recent budget announcement, the Centre has allocated Rs 5 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to assist prisoners unable to afford bail. This initiative follows the 'Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act' 2023, which aims to provide free legal assistance through established Legal Service Clinics in jails.

The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlights a reduction from the previous year's Rs 20 crore allocation. Despite the larger budget, only Rs 1 crore was utilized, partly due to states and union territories not presenting eligible cases for clearance under the scheme.

To enhance fund disbursement, the Home Ministry has recommended that states establish dedicated accounts for the seamless flow of funds. New committees and officers at various levels ensure the efficient and transparent implementation of this financial aid program.

(With inputs from agencies.)