Left Menu

Funding Freedom: Financial Aid for Incarcerated Individuals

The Centre has allocated Rs 5 crore in the 2025-26 budget to aid prisoners unable to afford bail. The 'Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act' facilitates legal assistance via clinics in jails. Despite Rs 20 crore set aside in the previous budget, only Rs 1 crore was used, prompting new measures for fund allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:16 IST
Funding Freedom: Financial Aid for Incarcerated Individuals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent budget announcement, the Centre has allocated Rs 5 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to assist prisoners unable to afford bail. This initiative follows the 'Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act' 2023, which aims to provide free legal assistance through established Legal Service Clinics in jails.

The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlights a reduction from the previous year's Rs 20 crore allocation. Despite the larger budget, only Rs 1 crore was utilized, partly due to states and union territories not presenting eligible cases for clearance under the scheme.

To enhance fund disbursement, the Home Ministry has recommended that states establish dedicated accounts for the seamless flow of funds. New committees and officers at various levels ensure the efficient and transparent implementation of this financial aid program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025