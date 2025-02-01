Delhi Police Budget Boosts Infrastructure for 2025-26

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 12,259.16 crore for the Delhi Police, marking a 7.52% increase from last year's allocation of Rs 11,400.81 crore. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the financial blueprint in Parliament on Saturday.

The increased funds will address routine expenses and support several key initiatives, including the creation of a model traffic system and the enhancement of the communication network across the NCR region. These developments aim to bolster the effectiveness of Delhi Police in managing law and order, as well as traffic management, in the National Capital Territory.

Key components of the Delhi Police mandate include upgrading communication infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge technology, installing new traffic signals, and providing comprehensive training for its personnel to improve service delivery and efficiency.

