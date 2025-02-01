Human Rights Crisis Intensifies in Eastern DRC as M23 Advances, Sexual Violence, and Civilians Targeted

The human rights crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is worsening, as hostilities between the Congolese army and the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group continue to expand, now moving towards South Kivu following M23's capture of Goma. Reports indicate that M23 forces have advanced further south, toward the city of Bukavu, exacerbating the already severe humanitarian situation in the region.

Since the escalation of the conflict, the violence has intensified. Bombs have struck at least two internally displaced person (IDP) sites, resulting in civilian casualties. The UN Human Rights Office has documented the summary executions of at least 12 individuals by M23 fighters between 26 and 28 January. These incidents are part of a troubling pattern of deliberate attacks on civilians.

Furthermore, cases of conflict-related sexual violence have been documented, with Congolese army forces and their allied Wazalendo fighters reportedly committing atrocities in Kalehe territory. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 52 women were raped by Congolese troops in South Kivu, including disturbing allegations of gang rape. These acts are compounded by further reports of violence, underscoring the pervasive nature of sexual violence in the ongoing conflict.

In areas under M23 control, such as Minova, civilians have been subjected to forced conscription and labor, as M23 fighters occupy schools, hospitals, and IDP camps. The group has also forcibly expelled displaced populations from these camps, deepening the already desperate conditions for those seeking refuge from the violence.

One of the most shocking incidents in the recent escalation occurred on 27 January, when more than 4,000 inmates escaped from Goma's Muzenze prison, and during this prison break, at least 165 women were raped by male prisoners. This attack occurred as M23 intensified its assault on Goma, further illustrating the scope and brutality of the ongoing violence.

Conflict-related sexual violence has long been a horrific feature of the armed conflict in eastern DRC. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed particular concern about the latest escalation, warning that the increasing availability of weapons in Goma is intensifying the risk of widespread human rights violations. The systematic nature of these abuses risks further entrenching sexual violence as a weapon of war in the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of this devastating violence.

"We continue to receive urgent requests from civilians for protection," said Türk. "We are working closely with our UN partners and other organizations to ensure the safety of those affected by this devastating crisis."

As M23 fighters reportedly make their way toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, the High Commissioner called for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties involved to honor their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law. He emphasized the need for independent investigations into these grave violations, with a view toward ensuring accountability and justice for the victims.

“The international community must act swiftly to prevent further suffering. There must be consequences for these violations, and we must work to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Türk. “The safety and dignity of civilians in eastern DRC must be protected, and the perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be held accountable."

The UN and its partners continue to mobilize to provide aid, support, and protection for vulnerable populations in the region, but the security situation remains extremely volatile, and urgent action is needed to halt the growing violence.