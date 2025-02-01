Sudan's Open Marketplace Massacre: A Grim Chapter in Ongoing Conflict

The attacks, confirmed by Sudanese health officials, occurred in Omdurman where the notorious Rapid Support Forces targeted an open market known as Sabrein Market. The onslaught resulted in the death of 54 individuals, with at least 158 more sustaining injuries.

Saturday's assault reflects a deepening conflict that erupted in April 2023 when tensions between Sudan's military and RSF escalated into widespread violence. The Health Ministry reported significant destruction, with casualties among women and children. Culture Minister Khalid al-Aleisir labeled the attack as a 'blatant violation of international humanitarian law.'

The enduring conflict has claimed over 28,000 lives, with millions displaced and widespread famine gripping Sudan. The International Criminal Court is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity amidst escalating ethnic violence, compounded by allegations of rape and slaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)