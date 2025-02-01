Strengthening Defense Ties: Lt. Gen Batoo Tshering's Strategic Visit to India
Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering of the Royal Bhutan Army visits India to cement defense ties. His engagements include discussions with top Indian military officials and visits to key military sites. The trip aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and address strategic issues, including the Doklam plateau situation.
The Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, has embarked on a strategic six-day visit to India, aiming to solidify the already strong defense ties between the two nations.
During his visit, Lt. Gen. Tshering is expected to engage in comprehensive discussions with India's top military and security officials, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, NSA Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on enhancing bilateral military cooperation and exploring new areas for collaboration.
As the talks unfold, key issues such as the situation in the Doklam plateau could play a significant role. This visit follows Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's recent trip to India, underscoring the ongoing strategic partnership between Bhutan and India.
