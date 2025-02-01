Left Menu

Strengthening Defense Ties: Lt. Gen Batoo Tshering's Strategic Visit to India

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering of the Royal Bhutan Army visits India to cement defense ties. His engagements include discussions with top Indian military officials and visits to key military sites. The trip aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and address strategic issues, including the Doklam plateau situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:02 IST
Strengthening Defense Ties: Lt. Gen Batoo Tshering's Strategic Visit to India
visit
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, has embarked on a strategic six-day visit to India, aiming to solidify the already strong defense ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Tshering is expected to engage in comprehensive discussions with India's top military and security officials, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, NSA Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on enhancing bilateral military cooperation and exploring new areas for collaboration.

As the talks unfold, key issues such as the situation in the Doklam plateau could play a significant role. This visit follows Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's recent trip to India, underscoring the ongoing strategic partnership between Bhutan and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025