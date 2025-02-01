Jewelry Heist Unraveled: Suspects Caught and Part of Loot Recovered

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested five individuals connected to the audacious robbery of gold ornaments valued at Rs 71 lakh from a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Law enforcement officials reported the recovery of valuables amounting to Rs 23.39 lakh from the apprehended group.

The robbery, which occurred on January 10, involved a gang of armed men who stormed a Vasai jewellery outlet, threatening the owner at gunpoint and violently assaulting him before making off with 949.55 grams of gold. Detailed investigation, including an examination of footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras, led to the identification and arrest of two primary suspects - Anuj Gangaram Chowgule and Roy Edward Sequeira.

Further police efforts culminated in the arrest of two additional suspects in Satara, followed by the detention of a jeweller from Solapur, who had acquired the stolen gold, in Karnataka. Authorities revealed that Chowgule is implicated in 20 criminal cases, while Sequeira faces charges in 12. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Poornima Chougule-Shringi, stated their current focus is on exploring broader connections and recovering all stolen goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)