Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Five Suspected Criminals Arrested

Delhi Police successfully thwarted a robbery attempt and apprehended five suspected criminals near Khera Khurd village in the Outer North district, officials reported on Saturday.

According to police, a patrolling team was alerted to suspicious activities around a godown, where they encountered a group of individuals loading PVC resin sacks onto a truck.

When the police intervened, the suspects fled, with one firing at officers. Despite retaliatory gunfire injuring three suspects, several accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fog and darkness. Police recovered a weapon, breaking tools, and 68 PVC resin bags.

(With inputs from agencies.)