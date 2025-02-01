Left Menu

Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Five Suspected Criminals Arrested

Delhi Police arrested five suspects involved in a robbery attempt near Khera Khurd village in the Outer North district. The suspects were caught loading PVC resin onto a truck. During the operation, police returned fire, injuring three suspects, while others escaped. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:05 IST
Delhi Police Thwart Robbery; Five Suspected Criminals Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police successfully thwarted a robbery attempt and apprehended five suspected criminals near Khera Khurd village in the Outer North district, officials reported on Saturday.

According to police, a patrolling team was alerted to suspicious activities around a godown, where they encountered a group of individuals loading PVC resin sacks onto a truck.

When the police intervened, the suspects fled, with one firing at officers. Despite retaliatory gunfire injuring three suspects, several accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fog and darkness. Police recovered a weapon, breaking tools, and 68 PVC resin bags.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025