USAID Website Offline Amid Trump Administration's Shift
The U.S. Agency for International Development's website was offline as the Trump administration plans to bring the agency under the State Department's control. Sources indicate the administration is moving to remove USAID's independence, causing concerns about its future operations and scope.
- United States
The website for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) faced an outage on Saturday, coinciding with the Trump administration's efforts to transition control of the agency to the State Department.
Visitors to the site encountered a notice that the 'server IP address could not be found,' raising questions about the accessibility and future of USAID's online presence.
According to two informed sources, the administration is actively working to diminish the agency's autonomy, potentially leading to significant changes in its structure and mission.
