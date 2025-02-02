Chaos in Congo: Rebels Capture Goma in Escalating Conflict
A surge in violence in Congo's eastern city of Goma has resulted in 773 deaths following its capture by M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda. The conflict has caused a severe humanitarian crisis as displaced residents face extrajudicial killings, forced conscription, and disrupted aid delivery.
In a dramatic escalation of conflict, at least 773 people were reported killed in Congo's largest eastern city of Goma and its surrounding areas. The invasion by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has intensified the decade-long unrest, leaving thousands injured and raising fears of mass graves.
The situation remains dire as returning residents confront the aftermath, amidst debris and persistent danger. Congolese military efforts are ongoing, with villages reclaimed, but the situation underscores a weakened defense after significant military losses.
UN authorities highlight the severe humanitarian impact, as aid operations struggle amidst security lapses and violent crimes. The international community watches closely as the rebels threaten further advance toward the capital, Kinshasa, escalating concerns of greater regional instability.
