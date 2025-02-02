Tragedy in Kursk: Ukrainian School Struck Amidst Conflict
A Russian aerial strike on a boarding school in Ukraine's Kursk region has resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. Ukrainian military forces are actively involved in rescue operations. President Zelenskiy has provided updates on the ongoing situation, emphasizing the critical condition of some of the injured.
An aerial strike targeted a Ukrainian boarding school in the Russian-held Kursk region, causing significant casualties, according to Ukrainian military sources.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that four individuals lost their lives in the attack, while 84 people were either rescued or treated for injuries.
Rescue operations continued as reports emerged of several individuals who remain in serious condition.
