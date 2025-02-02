Left Menu

Tragedy in Kursk: Ukrainian School Struck Amidst Conflict

A Russian aerial strike on a boarding school in Ukraine's Kursk region has resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. Ukrainian military forces are actively involved in rescue operations. President Zelenskiy has provided updates on the ongoing situation, emphasizing the critical condition of some of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 02:58 IST
Tragedy in Kursk: Ukrainian School Struck Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An aerial strike targeted a Ukrainian boarding school in the Russian-held Kursk region, causing significant casualties, according to Ukrainian military sources.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that four individuals lost their lives in the attack, while 84 people were either rescued or treated for injuries.

Rescue operations continued as reports emerged of several individuals who remain in serious condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025