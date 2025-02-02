Left Menu

Canada-US Tariff Battle: Trudeau's Bold Response

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on $106.5 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation to U.S. tariffs. With $30 billion taking effect immediately and the rest in three weeks, this comes after Trump's decision to levy 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.

Updated: 02-02-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:03 IST
In a bold move to counter U.S. trade policies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled fresh tariffs totalling $106.5 billion on U.S. imports. Announced on Saturday, the new tariffs stand at 25% and will target a wide range of goods.

The latest move aligns with Trudeau's firm stance against the U.S. administration's recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The U.S. ordered a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports, sparing Canadian energy products with a 10% duty.

As tensions escalate, Canada plans the initial $30 billion tariffs to take effect immediately, with the remaining $125 billion kicking in after a three-week gap.

