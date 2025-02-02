Canada-US Tariff Battle: Trudeau's Bold Response
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on $106.5 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation to U.S. tariffs. With $30 billion taking effect immediately and the rest in three weeks, this comes after Trump's decision to levy 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.
- Country:
- Canada
In a bold move to counter U.S. trade policies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled fresh tariffs totalling $106.5 billion on U.S. imports. Announced on Saturday, the new tariffs stand at 25% and will target a wide range of goods.
The latest move aligns with Trudeau's firm stance against the U.S. administration's recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The U.S. ordered a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports, sparing Canadian energy products with a 10% duty.
As tensions escalate, Canada plans the initial $30 billion tariffs to take effect immediately, with the remaining $125 billion kicking in after a three-week gap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- USA
- tariffs
- Justin Trudeau
- Donald Trump
- trade
- import
- export
- tax
- duty
ALSO READ
US-India Business Council Calls for Enhanced Trade Alliances
Property rights a major challenge across world, UN said property rights important for poverty alleviation: PM Modi.
Rohit Sharma to Return for Ranji Match, Emphasizes Importance of Balancing International and Domestic Cricket
Pakistani-Chinese Trade Partnerships Surge in Medical Sector
India Bans Import of Refurbished Medical Devices to Boost Local Industry