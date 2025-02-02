Canada-US Tariff Battle: Trudeau's Bold Response

In a bold move to counter U.S. trade policies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled fresh tariffs totalling $106.5 billion on U.S. imports. Announced on Saturday, the new tariffs stand at 25% and will target a wide range of goods.

The latest move aligns with Trudeau's firm stance against the U.S. administration's recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The U.S. ordered a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports, sparing Canadian energy products with a 10% duty.

As tensions escalate, Canada plans the initial $30 billion tariffs to take effect immediately, with the remaining $125 billion kicking in after a three-week gap.

