Double Murder Suspect Captured After Intense Police Encounter

Balveer, an accused in a double murder case, was apprehended by police after an encounter in Captainganj area. The police, alongside a Special Operations Group, engaged with Balveer who was armed. After being cornered, he fired at the police and was injured in the retaliatory action.

Updated: 02-02-2025 08:36 IST
In a dramatic police encounter, Balveer, the suspect in a gruesome double murder, was arrested after being shot in the leg. This incident occurred in the Captainganj area when the police were joined by the Special Operations Group in a high-stakes operation to apprehend him.

The encounter, which took place near the Garha Gautam village, saw Balveer attempt to evade capture by firing at the police. City Circle Officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari confirmed that the police retaliated, injuring Balveer and leading to his arrest.

Balveer is accused of murdering his aunt and her daughter in December and had been on the run. The police recovered an illegal firearm and cartridges. He now faces legal proceedings after the capture that ended his months of evading justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

