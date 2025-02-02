Left Menu

Trump Uses Emergency Powers for Unprecedented Trade Tariffs

President Donald Trump has invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify imposing significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. This unprecedented move aims to combat issues like fentanyl and illegal immigration. Legal challenges are expected as experts debate the law's applicability for trade measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 10:05 IST
Trump Uses Emergency Powers for Unprecedented Trade Tariffs

President Donald Trump has ventured into new legal territory by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose substantial tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. In a bold move to combat fentanyl and illegal immigration, Trump has enacted a 25% tariff on the North American nations and an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods.

Trade and legal experts are skeptical about the application of the 1977 IEEPA for imposing tariffs, predicting legal challenges that could set significant legal precedents. While Trump's use of IEEPA for this purpose is untested, it offers the fastest pathway to tariff enforcement, eliminating the need for lengthy investigations associated with previous trade measures.

Historically, courts have supported presidential emergency actions related to national security. However, skepticism arises concerning the connection between the stated emergency—fentanyl and immigration issues—and the remedy of broad tariffs. This unprecedented application of IEEPA could prompt congressional reform aimed at tightening oversight and limiting executive powers over tariff decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025