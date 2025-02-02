Embankment Dispute: Tripura Challenges Bangladesh Over Border Construction

In a rising border tension, the Tripura government plans to address concerns over Bangladesh's unauthorized embankment repairs at the upcoming Joint Rivers Commission meeting. The embankment, partially built on the 'zero line', has led to unrest in Tripura's Kailashahar region.

Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma of the Water Resources Department claims that Bangladesh proceeded without India's consent, violating commission guidelines. The Indian government has ceased any work along the disputed line, pending a resolution.

The embankment issue was also broached in the Tripura assembly, where Chief Minister Manik Saha vowed to engage the Centre. Meanwhile, Congress has urged Indian leadership to act swiftly against potential boundary threats.

