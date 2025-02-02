Left Menu

Embankment Dispute: Tripura Challenges Bangladesh Over Border Construction

The Tripura government raises concerns about Bangladesh's embankment reconstruction on the 'zero line' border. They demand a halt until discussions with the Joint Rivers Commission take place in March. The Congress party and Tripura's government seek central intervention to address potential flood threats in Kailashahar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a rising border tension, the Tripura government plans to address concerns over Bangladesh's unauthorized embankment repairs at the upcoming Joint Rivers Commission meeting. The embankment, partially built on the 'zero line', has led to unrest in Tripura's Kailashahar region.

Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma of the Water Resources Department claims that Bangladesh proceeded without India's consent, violating commission guidelines. The Indian government has ceased any work along the disputed line, pending a resolution.

The embankment issue was also broached in the Tripura assembly, where Chief Minister Manik Saha vowed to engage the Centre. Meanwhile, Congress has urged Indian leadership to act swiftly against potential boundary threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

