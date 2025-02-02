NIA Intensifies Crackdown: Arrest Made in Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case
The National Investigation Agency has arrested Pachanan Ghorai in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar bomb blast case, which killed three people in West Bengal. The NIA took over the case from state police, discovering a criminal conspiracy involving explosive supplies to spread violence.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Pachanan Ghorai, an alleged suspect in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case in West Bengal, a tragic incident from 2022 that claimed three lives.
This arrest came after relentless efforts from the chief investigating officer and a non-bailable warrant was previously issued during the probe.
The NIA uncovered that the blast stemmed from a criminal conspiracy aimed at spreading terror via explosive supplies, taking over the investigation from the state police on December 20, 2022.
