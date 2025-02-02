NIA Intensifies Crackdown: Arrest Made in Bhupatinagar Bomb Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Pachanan Ghorai, an alleged suspect in the Bhupatinagar bomb blast case in West Bengal, a tragic incident from 2022 that claimed three lives.

This arrest came after relentless efforts from the chief investigating officer and a non-bailable warrant was previously issued during the probe.

The NIA uncovered that the blast stemmed from a criminal conspiracy aimed at spreading terror via explosive supplies, taking over the investigation from the state police on December 20, 2022.

