United Front Against Drug Menace: Manipur and Assam's Shared Commitment

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his strong measures against illegal poppy farming and drugs. Both states are dedicated to safeguarding youth from drugs. A significant poppy cultivation in Assam was destroyed, highlighting their commitment to the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartening display of camaraderie between states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh applauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his robust actions against illegal poppy cultivation and drug issues, calling his measures decisive.

Singh emphasized the unwavering dedication of both states in protecting their youth from the drug menace. Prairie of this mutual resolve was echoed during a program in Imphal West, where Singh underscored the importance of standing united.

A significant triumph was achieved this January when Goalpara district authorities destroyed 170 bighas of illicit poppy farming. Announced by Sarma on social media, this act further reinforced their shared goal to nurture a drug-free future.

