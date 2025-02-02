United Front Against Drug Menace: Manipur and Assam's Shared Commitment

In a heartening display of camaraderie between states, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh applauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his robust actions against illegal poppy cultivation and drug issues, calling his measures decisive.

Singh emphasized the unwavering dedication of both states in protecting their youth from the drug menace. Prairie of this mutual resolve was echoed during a program in Imphal West, where Singh underscored the importance of standing united.

A significant triumph was achieved this January when Goalpara district authorities destroyed 170 bighas of illicit poppy farming. Announced by Sarma on social media, this act further reinforced their shared goal to nurture a drug-free future.

(With inputs from agencies.)