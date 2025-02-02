Crisis in Kursk: Blame Game Intensifies Over Deadly Missile Strike

In the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both nations point fingers following a lethal missile strike on Saturday at a boarding school in Russia's Kursk region, controlled by Kyiv forces. At least four people lost their lives in this tragic event.

Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that Russia launched an aerial bomb from its territory that struck Sudzha's boarding school, housing evacuees. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of orchestrating a targeted strike.

As rescue operations continue, spokespersons from both sides label the incident as a terrorist attack, pledging to seek justice. The independent verification of claims remains challenging, highlighting the complex narratives surrounding the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)