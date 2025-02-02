Left Menu

Crisis in Kursk: Blame Game Intensifies Over Deadly Missile Strike

Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other for a deadly missile strike on a boarding school in Russia's Kursk region. The attack killed at least four people and injured many others. Rescue efforts continue to clear rubble while both sides deny targeting civilians, blaming each other for the tragedy.

Updated: 02-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both nations point fingers following a lethal missile strike on Saturday at a boarding school in Russia's Kursk region, controlled by Kyiv forces. At least four people lost their lives in this tragic event.

Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that Russia launched an aerial bomb from its territory that struck Sudzha's boarding school, housing evacuees. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of orchestrating a targeted strike.

As rescue operations continue, spokespersons from both sides label the incident as a terrorist attack, pledging to seek justice. The independent verification of claims remains challenging, highlighting the complex narratives surrounding the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

