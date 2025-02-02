Tragic Road Mishap Sparks Legal Action in Bhiwandi

In a tragic road accident in Bhiwandi, Thane, police have lodged an FIR against an unidentified truck driver. The accident, which occurred on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, claimed the life of 20-year-old Ayaz Razzak Shemle, who was trying to avoid a pothole when his bike lost balance.

Initially, the police filed an accidental death report, a typical procedure in such cases, according to an official from Narpoli police station. The incident happened near an eatery in Anjur-Dive village. Shemle was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Upon examining the autopsy report, authorities found that Shemle had been run over by a truck after falling, leading to charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)