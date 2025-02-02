Left Menu

Diplomacy on the Canal: Rubio's Strategic Trip

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarks on his first foreign trip as America's top diplomat. Rubio will address Panama Canal ownership issues during his visit to Panama, amid protests and resistance against Trump's demands. His trip continues to El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:04 IST
Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet Panama's president, marking the beginning of his inaugural foreign tour as America's principal diplomat. The visit occurs under the shadow of President Donald Trump's increased pressure on neighboring countries, including a controversial demand for the Panama Canal's return to US control.

Following Trump's hefty tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Rubio hopes to navigate a more diplomatic path. In a schedule that includes discussions with President José Raúl Mulino, Rubio plans to emphasize shared goals like migration and anti-drug efforts, although the canal remains a critical focus given concerns over Chinese influence.

However, Mulino stands firm against any negotiations over canal ownership, while Panamanians protest Trump's intentions. Despite firm resistance, speculation arises that Panama may entertain offers to transfer operations from a Hong Kong firm, as an audit assesses future ownership possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

