Porter Arrested for Alleged Train Rape in Mumbai
A porter in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on a train at Bandra Terminus. The incident occurred after the victim and her son arrived at the station. The porter fled the scene but was later tracked via surveillance footage and arrested by railway police.
Updated: 02-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:33 IST
- India
A porter has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a long-distance train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, according to a police official on Sunday.
The incident took place when the woman and her son deboarded an outstation train on Saturday night. She mistakenly entered another train, which was empty at the time except for the porter, who then allegedly raped her.
Following the assault, the woman reported the crime at Bandra GRP police station. Authorities utilized camera footage to identify and apprehend the suspect. The porter has been charged with rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
