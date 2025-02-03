Trump's Tariff Orders Aim to Curb Fentanyl Flow

President Donald Trump's recent tariff orders against Canada, Mexico, and China include provisions suspending the duty-free exemption for low-value shipments under $800, a measure believed to be exploited for trafficking fentanyl into the U.S.

This suspension, intended to address fentanyl imports, accompanies hefty tariffs on goods from major U.S. trading partners. Despite these efforts, there remain concerns about the effectiveness of this strategy in curbing fentanyl flow without a global end to the exemption.

The orders have potential ramifications for Chinese e-commerce firms and do not suggest a permanent global suspension, leaving avenues open for continued unchecked shipments from other origins.

