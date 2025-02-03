Left Menu

Trump's Sweeping Move: Venezuelan TPS Termination

President Trump's administration plans to terminate TPS for over 300,000 Venezuelans in the US, impacting half of those with status. The affected individuals will lose deportation relief and work permits within 60 days of the termination notice, reflecting Trump's crackdown on immigration policies.

The Trump administration has taken a controversial step in its immigration policy by deciding to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Venezuelans residing in the United States, according to reports from the New York Times.

This decision impacts roughly half of the 600,000 Venezuelans currently benefiting from TPS, as they will be stripped of their deportation relief and work permits 60 days after the termination notice becomes official, as per government sources accessed by the Times.

President Trump, who has long pledged to tighten immigration controls, announced the agreement with Venezuela to accept deported nationals, although the Venezuelan government has yet to comment on this recent development.

