Russian Naval Maneuvers Intensify in Asia-Pacific

Two Russian naval corvettes, Rezkiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, are set to engage in a series of strategic exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, according to state RIA news agency. These exercises, which include submarine search and air defense, are organized by the country's Pacific Fleet.

The maneuvers aim to simulate encounters with a hypothetical enemy, enhancing the fleet's readiness for potential underwater and aerial threats. The training highlights Russia's military capabilities in a strategically significant area.

The inclusion of a sea tanker in these operations underscores the logistical support required for extended maritime missions, further solidifying the fleet's operational reach in the Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)