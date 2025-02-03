Panama Canal Power Play: Rubio's Diplomatic Maneuvering Under Trump’s Command

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a clear warning to Panama's leader, Jose Raul Mulino, regarding Chinese influence on the Panama Canal. As part of his first foreign venture, Rubio insisted that any breach of treaty terms could trigger the U.S. to protect its interests aggressively.

President Donald Trump has intensified pressures globally, mirroring similar tactics in Latin America. Reports suggest that Panama won't renew its Belt and Road Initiative ties with China, although Mulino described his discussions with Rubio as constructive.

Tension surrounding U.S. foreign relations continues, with additional stops by Rubio planned in Latin America amidst a U.S. aid halt. Meanwhile, local Panamanian protests signal discomfort with the potential of returning canal control to the U.S.

