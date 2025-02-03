Pakistan's January 2025: Surge in Terror and Counterattacks
January 2025 saw a 42% rise in terror attacks in Pakistan, with 74 incidents resulting in 91 deaths. Security forces intensified counterterrorism efforts, eliminating 185 militants. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the most affected. The month also witnessed a surge in kidnappings and suicide bombings.
Pakistan experienced a significant rise in terror attacks in January 2025, with a 42 percent increase compared to December 2024, a think tank reported.
According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), published by Dawn, 74 attacks were recorded, resulting in 91 fatalities, including security personnel and civilians.
The report highlighted intensified counterterrorism efforts by security forces, leading to the elimination of 185 militants, marking January as a high-casualty month for militants.
