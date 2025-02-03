Left Menu

Pakistan's January 2025: Surge in Terror and Counterattacks

January 2025 saw a 42% rise in terror attacks in Pakistan, with 74 incidents resulting in 91 deaths. Security forces intensified counterterrorism efforts, eliminating 185 militants. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the most affected. The month also witnessed a surge in kidnappings and suicide bombings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:43 IST
Pakistan's January 2025: Surge in Terror and Counterattacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan experienced a significant rise in terror attacks in January 2025, with a 42 percent increase compared to December 2024, a think tank reported.

According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), published by Dawn, 74 attacks were recorded, resulting in 91 fatalities, including security personnel and civilians.

The report highlighted intensified counterterrorism efforts by security forces, leading to the elimination of 185 militants, marking January as a high-casualty month for militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025