Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Dowry Law Provisions

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, including sections related to definition and penalties, citing alleged misuse of women-centric laws. The petitioner, Rupshi Singh, argued these laws discriminate against men and filed a PIL questioning their validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:57 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act as well as other women-centric laws. The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, advised the petitioner to take their concerns to Parliament.

The counsel for the petitioner, Rupshi Singh, highlighted sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act that define dowry and outline associated penalties. Claiming the laws adversely impact men, Singh questioned the validity of the Prohibition Act and similar regulations.

The PIL seeks to address the alleged misuse of these laws by women, who, the petitioner claims, file false complaints. The plea contends that the laws are discriminatory against men, particularly pointing to sections in the Domestic Violence Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

