Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Dowry Law Provisions

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging certain provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act as well as other women-centric laws. The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran, advised the petitioner to take their concerns to Parliament.

The counsel for the petitioner, Rupshi Singh, highlighted sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act that define dowry and outline associated penalties. Claiming the laws adversely impact men, Singh questioned the validity of the Prohibition Act and similar regulations.

The PIL seeks to address the alleged misuse of these laws by women, who, the petitioner claims, file false complaints. The plea contends that the laws are discriminatory against men, particularly pointing to sections in the Domestic Violence Act.

