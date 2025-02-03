Supreme Court Declines PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking specific safety guidelines for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. This decision follows a tragic stampede in the Sangam area, resulting in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries.

Addressing the matter, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar observed that the plea should be moved to the Allahabad High Court, as noted by the Uttar Pradesh government's submission of an existing case in that jurisdiction. The court termed the event as an 'unfortunate incident'.

Petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari had filed the PIL a day after the Mauni Amavasya incident, which is a significant event in the Hindu calendar. Seeking to protect fundamental rights, Tiwari urged for new guidelines under Articles 21 and 32 of the Constitution. The Uttar Pradesh government has commenced a judicial inquiry into the matter.

