Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety

The Supreme Court refused to hear a PIL requesting guidelines for safeguarding devotees at Maha Kumbh, following a deadly stampede in Prayagraj. The court advised petitioner Vishal Tiwari to approach the Allahabad High Court, as the Uttar Pradesh government initiated a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:58 IST
Supreme Court Declines PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking specific safety guidelines for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. This decision follows a tragic stampede in the Sangam area, resulting in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries.

Addressing the matter, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar observed that the plea should be moved to the Allahabad High Court, as noted by the Uttar Pradesh government's submission of an existing case in that jurisdiction. The court termed the event as an 'unfortunate incident'.

Petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari had filed the PIL a day after the Mauni Amavasya incident, which is a significant event in the Hindu calendar. Seeking to protect fundamental rights, Tiwari urged for new guidelines under Articles 21 and 32 of the Constitution. The Uttar Pradesh government has commenced a judicial inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025