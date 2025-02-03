Deadly Car Bomb Strikes in Manbij: A Grim Pattern Emerges

A car bomb explosion on a main road near Manbij, Syria, claimed the lives of fourteen women and one man, while injuring 15 other women on Monday, according to Syria's civil defense.

The victims were identified as agricultural workers, with no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack released. This marks a second explosion in the region within three days.

Earlier, four civilians were killed and nine injured, including children, in a similar attack in Manbij's center, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA. Manbij is located approximately 30 km south of the Turkish border near the Euphrates River.

