Deadly Car Bomb Strikes in Manbij: A Grim Pattern Emerges
A car bomb explosion on the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, killed 15 people and injured 15 others, predominantly women agricultural workers. The attack, with no immediate claim of responsibility, marked the second explosion in three days in the region, following a deadly blast that killed and injured civilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:02 IST
A car bomb explosion on a main road near Manbij, Syria, claimed the lives of fourteen women and one man, while injuring 15 other women on Monday, according to Syria's civil defense.
The victims were identified as agricultural workers, with no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack released. This marks a second explosion in the region within three days.
Earlier, four civilians were killed and nine injured, including children, in a similar attack in Manbij's center, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA. Manbij is located approximately 30 km south of the Turkish border near the Euphrates River.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumbh Tradition: A Pillar of Indian Sanatan Culture
BJP-AAP War of Words: Kejriwal Accused of Insulting Sanatan Dharma
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Celebration of Sanatana Dharma Unity
Suniel Shetty Advocates for Sanatana Board at Prayagraj Dharma Sansad
Amit Shah's Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh: A Celebration of Sanatan Dharma Pride