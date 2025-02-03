Musk's DOGE Team Sparks Controversy at USAID

USAID has been thrust into the spotlight following the Trump administration's decision to place two top security officials on leave. The move came after the officials refused to provide classified material to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) due to the team's insufficient security clearance.

Musk defended his actions through posts on X, condemning USAID as corrupt and announcing intentions to close the agency. While a member of DOGE's advisory board insisted no classified material was improperly accessed, the incident has intensified the scrutiny USAID faces under the Trump administration.

USAID, the primary agency for administering U.S. global humanitarian aid, operates in over 100 countries. Recent restrictions have limited its programs significantly, leading to substantial concerns from officials like Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who warns of the potential misuse of personal information and disruption of government functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)