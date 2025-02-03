Musk's DOGE Team Sparks Controversy at USAID
The Trump administration has placed two USAID security officials on leave after refusing to provide classified material to Elon Musk's DOGE team, which later accessed it without proper clearance. USAID, a federal agency administering global humanitarian aid and development, is under increased scrutiny and potential shutdown threats.
- Country:
- United States
USAID has been thrust into the spotlight following the Trump administration's decision to place two top security officials on leave. The move came after the officials refused to provide classified material to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) due to the team's insufficient security clearance.
Musk defended his actions through posts on X, condemning USAID as corrupt and announcing intentions to close the agency. While a member of DOGE's advisory board insisted no classified material was improperly accessed, the incident has intensified the scrutiny USAID faces under the Trump administration.
USAID, the primary agency for administering U.S. global humanitarian aid, operates in over 100 countries. Recent restrictions have limited its programs significantly, leading to substantial concerns from officials like Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who warns of the potential misuse of personal information and disruption of government functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE's Largest Humanitarian Aid Drive: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Ceasefire Brings Surge in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Trump's Bold Move: Security Clearance Suspension Sparks Controversy
ASEAN Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Humanitarian Aid
UAE Provides 1,000 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Chad in Response to Recent Floods