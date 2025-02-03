Al Shabaab Abducts Officials in Kenya: A New Escalation

In a new wave of violence, five government officials were kidnapped by suspected al Shabaab gunmen in northeast Kenya's Mandera County on Monday. The officials were on their way to Elwak town when the incident occurred, as reported by Citizen TV, citing North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno.

The Nation newspaper echoed the report, quoting Mandera South police commander Julius Njeru, although police spokesperson Michael Nyaga was unavailable for comment. This act reflects the growing insecurity in the region, fueled by al Shabaab's ongoing insurgency.

Al Shabaab, a group allied with al Qaeda, has long sought to overthrow Somalia's government to impose its stringent interpretation of Islamic law. The group has frequently targeted Kenya, aiming to force a military withdrawal that would weaken the peacekeeping forces supporting Somalia's embattled administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)